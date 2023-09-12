Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,458 shares during the period. Beacon Roofing Supply comprises approximately 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $101,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,585,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,604.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 374,478 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 542.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 243,300 shares during the last quarter.

BECN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.68. 134,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,715. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.39. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 46,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

