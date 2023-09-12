Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 29 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Markel Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,504,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $5,645,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL stock traded up $21.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,510.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,449.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,366.52. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $978,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $978,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.