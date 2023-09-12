Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$53.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.87.

ENB stock traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,676. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$44.86 and a 1 year high of C$56.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.07.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.08 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 8.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.9373385 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

