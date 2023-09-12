Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.68. 435,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,792. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.15 and a 200-day moving average of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $194.05 and a 1-year high of $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

