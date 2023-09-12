Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 441 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.51. 5,220,882 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

