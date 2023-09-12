Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to C$16.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Bird Construction from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of BIRDF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

