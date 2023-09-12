Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to C$16.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Bird Construction from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIRDF
Bird Construction Stock Performance
Bird Construction Company Profile
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bird Construction
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.