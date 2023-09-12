Falcon Wealth Planning Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,906 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 5.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned 1.05% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $22,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 143,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 662,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 87,327 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 324,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 55,881 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.40. 246,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

