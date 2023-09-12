Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 2,669 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up 1.4% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $135,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after buying an additional 590,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $4,952,932 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $897.15. 27,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,851. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $849.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $773.82. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $389.83 and a twelve month high of $916.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. The company had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $901.63.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

