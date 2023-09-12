Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.24% of Agilent Technologies worth $99,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 222,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.12.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

