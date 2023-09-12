iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by First Citizens Asset Management Inc.

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the period. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB remained flat at $90.68 on Tuesday. 284,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,585. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

