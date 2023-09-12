First Light Asset Management LLC Buys 649,655 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 179.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,655 shares during the quarter. OptimizeRx makes up approximately 1.3% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.90% of OptimizeRx worth $14,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 290.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,228. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $129.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.00. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $22.77.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. On average, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

