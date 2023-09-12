iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Decreased by First Citizens Asset Management Inc.

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,425 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 4.2% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,157 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,124 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

