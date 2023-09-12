First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Has $924,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 211,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.47. The stock had a trading volume of 420,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,466. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.74 and its 200 day moving average is $105.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

