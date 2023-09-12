First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,734 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 760.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $95.11.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.