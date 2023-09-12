Fiduciary Group LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,753,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,325,865,000 after buying an additional 1,521,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,468,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,276,639,000 after acquiring an additional 202,952 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.86. 620,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,751. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

