First Light Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 279,444 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 279,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,001,000. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,004.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XENE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XENE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 42,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,241. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

