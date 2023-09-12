Fiduciary Group LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 37,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,781,000 after acquiring an additional 270,260 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 26,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.
Honeywell International Price Performance
HON stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.16. 530,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,960. The company has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.
Honeywell International Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.
