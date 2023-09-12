Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 22,695 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,443,000 after buying an additional 2,822,760 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $198,602,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $164,510,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 477,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,509. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

