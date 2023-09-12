New Mountain Finance Co. (NMFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. 109,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,808. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.72. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $95.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.58 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 31,442.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 837.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 873,440 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 84.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 185,226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth about $2,184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 22.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 136,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

NMFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

