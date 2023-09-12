New Mountain Finance Co. (NMFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. 109,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,808. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.72. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.
New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $95.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.58 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NMFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.
