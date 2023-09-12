The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Announces Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GLU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,689. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

In related news, Director Michael J. Melarkey sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $54,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

