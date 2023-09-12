TransAlta Renewables Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of TSE RNW traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.23. 90,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,150. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$10.63 and a twelve month high of C$17.23.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.60 million. TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7721963 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TransAlta Renewables Company Profile
TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.
