Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires 46,297 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX remained flat at $48.28 during trading on Tuesday. 697,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,824. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $49.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.