iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Lessened by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 877,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 41,914 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 60,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.79. 80,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,504. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.01.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

