Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Stake Boosted by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NULG stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.55. The company had a trading volume of 34,117 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.