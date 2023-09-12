Falcon Wealth Planning Has $591,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Falcon Wealth Planning decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Cintas were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS traded up $10.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.54. 162,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,059. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $496.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.71. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $518.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $523.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.07.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

