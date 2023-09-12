ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,560,000 after purchasing an additional 969,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,557,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,851,000 after buying an additional 1,931,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,027,068. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $51.33.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

