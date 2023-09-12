Falcon Wealth Planning Has $1.09 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Falcon Wealth Planning lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,396,310,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,680. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $215.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

