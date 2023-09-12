Falcon Wealth Planning Has $8.82 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 2.2% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,366,000 after buying an additional 2,598,031 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,469,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,703,000 after buying an additional 1,319,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,559,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,638,000 after buying an additional 1,259,961 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $57.56 on Tuesday. 932,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,398. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

