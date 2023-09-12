Falcon Wealth Planning Buys 372 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF makes up about 0.3% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.17. 42,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.