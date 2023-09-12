Family Management Corp Buys 20 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,854,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 84.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $340,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 49.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 9.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $56.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,800.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,971. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,663.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,570.44. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.11 by $1.94. The company had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 64.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 49.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total transaction of $185,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 111 shares of company stock valued at $174,751. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

