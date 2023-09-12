Falcon Wealth Planning Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,145. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

