Family Management Corp Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Family Management Corp raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.40. 277,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,015. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.