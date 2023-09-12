Family Management Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Family Management Corp lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 16.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 43,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,143,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,178,000 after acquiring an additional 294,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. 1,105,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

