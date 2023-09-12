Family Management Corp Has $358,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Family Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,698,000 after buying an additional 910,521 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.53. The stock had a trading volume of 127,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,823. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average is $100.20. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

