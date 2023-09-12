Falcon Wealth Planning Lowers Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Falcon Wealth Planning decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,448 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.6 %

CL stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.76. 1,129,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,951. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.