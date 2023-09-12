Charter Communications’ (CHTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.94% from the stock’s current price.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.64.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $439.13. 236,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,794. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $452.25.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $1,990,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,176,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 390.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $445,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

