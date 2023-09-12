Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Boosted by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1,449.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,090,561. The firm has a market cap of $191.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

