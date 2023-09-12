Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $240.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.26. 111,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,801. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $178.64 and a 12 month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,703,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,152,000 after acquiring an additional 651,054 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,221,000 after purchasing an additional 353,538 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 464,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,754,000 after purchasing an additional 238,476 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

