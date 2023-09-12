The Goldman Sachs Group Increases IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $37.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.64% from the company’s previous close.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. 212,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,126. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.75.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 164.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $62,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,540.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $62,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,540.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $63,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,905.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,822 shares of company stock worth $797,735 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,562,000 after buying an additional 3,228,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after purchasing an additional 806,603 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,497,000 after purchasing an additional 109,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after purchasing an additional 171,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

