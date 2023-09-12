Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($33.79) to GBX 2,000 ($25.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($40.67) to GBX 2,250 ($28.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,745 ($34.35).

Shares of LON:KWS traded down GBX 63 ($0.79) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,410 ($17.64). 606,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,071. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,739.22, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 1,262 ($15.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,056 ($38.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,600.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,122.37.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

