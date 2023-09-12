Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 195.57% from the company’s current price.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. 352,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,976. The firm has a market cap of $340.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 52.00% and a negative net margin of 309.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 318,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,722 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 29,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

