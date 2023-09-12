Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a £135 ($168.94) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £126 ($157.68) to £127 ($158.93) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($137.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £133 ($166.44) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £118.95 ($148.86).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.9 %

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 196 ($2.45) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting £106.98 ($133.88). 652,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,881. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 9,499.21 ($118.87) and a 52-week high of £123.92 ($155.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £107.08 and its 200-day moving average price is £112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £165.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,401.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.17.

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.