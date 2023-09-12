Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a £135 ($168.94) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.19% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £126 ($157.68) to £127 ($158.93) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($137.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £133 ($166.44) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £118.95 ($148.86).
View Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.9 %
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.