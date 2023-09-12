The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GS. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.04.

GS stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,760. The stock has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.13. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $287.75 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.73 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,027. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

