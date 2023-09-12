Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.28. 75,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,161. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $209.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

