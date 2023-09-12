Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Cornerstone FS Stock Performance

CSFS stock traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 13.50 ($0.17). The company had a trading volume of 1,097,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,806. The firm has a market cap of £7.75 million, a PE ratio of -77.94 and a beta of 1.72. Cornerstone FS has a 12 month low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.90 ($0.19). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.52.

Get Cornerstone FS alerts:

Cornerstone FS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone FS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone FS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.