Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Boosted by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,721,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 770,886 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 5.7% of Harding Loevner LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 0.21% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $997,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

