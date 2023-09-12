Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,555 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 86,988 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,586,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $185.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

