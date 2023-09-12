Harris Associates L P Sells 900 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harris Associates L P lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $179.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apple from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

