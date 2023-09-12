iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,445,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,405,000 after buying an additional 614,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,686,000 after buying an additional 773,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.79. 33,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.