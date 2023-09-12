First Western Trust Bank Acquires 1,016 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,636 shares of company stock worth $762,279. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.21. 563,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,887. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.09 and a 200 day moving average of $109.21. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Barclays decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

